Russian rider Sivakov announces nationality switch to France

LONDON (AP) — Cyclist Pavel Sivakov who raced for the Russian team at the Tokyo Olympics has announced his nationality switch to France. He has cited the war in Ukraine as a factor. The 24-year-old Sivakov grew up in France and says he long planned the eligibility change with the International Cycling Union. However he says “given what is happening in the Ukraine at the moment, I wanted to fast-track this.” Seven months ago Sivakov competed for his parents’ country at the Tokyo Olympics and placed 32nd in the road race. He now wants to be selected for France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.