Roy’s 2 goals in big 2nd period send Knights past Ducks 5-4

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nicolas Roy ended his 15-game goal drought with his first career two-goal game in the regular season, and Michael Amadio had a goal and two assists in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Roy, Amadio and Jonathan Marchessault scored in a four-goal second period for the Knights, who then survived a strong third period from the Ducks to win for just the third time in nine games. Ben Hutton also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves. Jakob Silfverberg, Nicolas Deslauriers and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, whose defensive lapses doomed them to their seventh loss in 10 games.