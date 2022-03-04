No. 22 Murray State advances to OVC title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — KJ Williams had 29 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Murray State advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship, beating Southeast Missouri State 88-74 on Friday night for its 19th straight victory. Murray State (29-2) will play the Belmont-Morehead State winner in the title game Saturday night. Tevin Brown added 26 points for Murray State. The Racers sped to a 17-1 lead, with Nana Akenten hitting a 3-pointer 4:32 into the game for Southeast Missouri State’s first basket. DQ Nicholas led the Redhawks (14-18) with 20 points.