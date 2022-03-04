Holmes, Berger lift No. 14 Indiana over No. 11 Terps 62-51

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points in her best game since being injured, Grace Berger scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and 14th-ranked Indiana turned back No. 11 Maryland 62-51 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Indiana meets top-seeded and 13th-ranked Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday. Since fourth-seeded Maryland joined the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season, the Terrapins had never been seeded below No. 2 or failed to make the championship game. They are now 19-3 in tournament games. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points for Maryland and Angel Reese had 14 points and 13 rebounds