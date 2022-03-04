Harden helps Miami women stun No. 4 Louisville in ACCs

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Destiny Harden hit a turnaround jumper as time expired to cap a one-woman comeback as Miami scored the game’s final 17 points to stun No. 4 Louisville 61-59 in Friday night’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Louisville led 59-44 with 5:44 left. But Harden went on to score the game’s last 15 points in a stunning reversal. That included a tying 3-pointer with 31 seconds left. Then came her catch-and-shoot midrange jumper on an inbounds play to end it. The shot sent Miami players printing onto the court to celebrate. Chelsie Hall had 13 points to lead the Cardinals.