Drexel squash star Bushma plays on for family in Ukraine

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alina Bushma is playing for Drexel in this weekend’s Collegiate Squash Championships. She’s thinking of her family in Ukraine. Her parents and two grandparents have remained in Kyiv since the Russian invasion. Her mother is part of a volunteer effort for the troops. The 21-year-old Bushma scored the winning point last Saturday that sent the Dragons into the CSA championship match, where they lost to Harvard. She hit the court again Friday at Drexel’s squash center and won her first match in the CSA individual championship. She also earned First Team All-America honors with her win.