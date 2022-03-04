3 more minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Bernie Martinez was suspended for 80 games, and the Mariners’ Luis Baez and San Francisco’s Sonny Vargas were banned for 60 games each following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the minor league drug program. All three are pitchers. Martinez, with High-A Everett, tested positive for LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator, the commissioner’s office said. Baez and Vargas, both assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, tested positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone. Seventeen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.