UEFA bars Belarus from hosting games; competition ban looms

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has barred all Belarus teams from hosting international soccer games as punishment for joining Russia’s war on Ukraine. Belarus could still join Russia in being expelled from UEFA’s European competitions. UEFA says its executive committee can meet regularly “to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves.” The next scheduled international game in Belarus is on April 7. Iceland is due in Borisov for a group-stage game in qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The Belarus men’s team next has competitive games in June in the UEFA Nations League