Smith hits jackpot in Vegas with hat trick, Bruins win 5-2

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Craig Smith scored three goals and the Boston Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. It was Smith’s third career hat trick and second with the Bruins. It’s the third consecutive season Smith has recorded a hat trick. The Bruins improved to 4-1-0 on their six-game road trip, and 9-3-2 in their last 14 away from home. Overall they’ve won six of their last seven games as they inch closer to third-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division. David Pastrnak scored twice for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 34 shots. Pastrnak’s 23 goals since Jan. 1 lead the NHL.