Patty Tavatanakit leads Singapore LPGA by 1 stroke

SINGAPORE (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit has shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. The tournament includes nine of the top 10 female golfers. Danielle Kang was tied for the lead before bogeying her final hole. She’s in second place with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson are among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s.