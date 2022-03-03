NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move. Regardless of vaccination status, players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can require it individually. Social distancing signs no longer are required. The league is eliminating mandatory testing of players and staff, regardless of vaccination status.