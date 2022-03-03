Kombouare takes Nantes from relegation fear to trophy quest

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Having saved Nantes from relegation coach Antoine Kombouare has completely turned the club’s fortunes around this season and Canaries fans are feeling chirpy again. Nantes is one of only two sides to beat runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain and is pushing hard on two fronts for a Europa League place. Nantes is four points behind Rennes in fourth place and automatic qualification for the Europa League. Nantes has two shots at qualifying since it is through to the French Cup final. Kombouare’s side is on course for a first trophy since winning the league in 2001.