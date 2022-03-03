Halem, Meyer to meet to determine next step in MLB talks

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer planned to meet to determine the next step in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout. Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the first two series of each team this season had been canceled. He said there would be insufficient training time for March 31 openers. The sides were still far apart on areas including the key economic components of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries.