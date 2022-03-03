DeBrincat scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Keith, Oilers 4-3

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 2:23 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Duncan Keith and the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. Dominik Kubalik and Sam Lafferty also scored. With Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl in the penalty box for tripping Caleb Jones in overtime, Kane set up DeBrincat for the winning one-timer. It was DeBrincat’s 30th goal of the season. It was Keith’s first game back in Chicago since he was traded to Edmonton in July. The 38-year-old defenseman won three Stanley Cup titles during 16 seasons with the Blackhawks.