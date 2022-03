BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Burke had 14 points off the bench to carry Morgan State to a 63-59 win over Coppin State. Sherwyn Devonish had 10 points for the Bears (12-13, 7-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight. Nendah Tarke had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to pace the Eagles (7-22, 6-8).