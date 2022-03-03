Arizona State’s Turner Thorne retiring after 25 seasons

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne is retiring after 25 years. Turner Thorne announced her retirement Thursday, a day after the Sun Devils lost to Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. Turner Thorne turned Arizona State into a national powerhouse after being hired in 1996. She led the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament 14 times, including five trips to the Sweet Sixteen and twice to the Elite Eight. Turner Thorne is the winningest coach in Arizona State history.