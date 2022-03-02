Staley: Injured Gamecocks center Cardoso set for SEC tourney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says injured 6-foot-7 reserve center Kamilla Cardoso will be ready to play in the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament this week. Cardoso had missed the team’s season finale at Mississippi last Sunday with what Staley described as an upper-body injury. But Staley said Wednesday she had practiced with the team and would be on the court when the top-ranked and top-seeded Gamecocks start play against either Arkansas or Missouri on Friday. Cardoso is among Staley’s first players off the bench. The Syracuse transfer is averaging nearly six points and better than five rebounds a game.