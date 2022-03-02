Seahawks say they’re not open for business on dealing Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks aren’t open for business when teams may inquire about the availability of quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. Carroll says the Seahawks receive questions all the time about players that might be available, but they are not interested in making a move with Wilson. Carroll was even more definitive speaking with a small group of reporters, saying general manager John Schneider has started telling teams that call that Seattle is “not shopping the quarterback.” Wilson has spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He missed three games last season because of a finger injury. He has two seasons remaining on his current contract with Seattle.