Records set at FISU speedskating championship in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — American Conor McDermott-Mostowsky and Japan’s Yuka Takahashi set track records in 1,000-meter events at the International University Sports Federation Championship as international speedskating races returned to Lake Placid’s renowned James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval. McDermott-Mostowsky won the men’s race in 1 minute, 14.78 seconds and Takahashi finished the women’s event in 1:22.93. Veronika Antosova of the Czech Republic claimed the first gold medal of the four-day competition, winning the women’s 3,000 meters in 4:38.77. Germany’s Fridtjof Petzold won gold in the men’s 5,000 meters. Competition continues Thursday.