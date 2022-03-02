Former Norwich manager Farke quits as coach of Russian club

KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) — Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke has quit his job as coach of Russian club FC Krasnodar. The decision comes a week after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine. Krasnodar says the club and Farke “reached a deal to end the contract by mutual agreement” and that the German’s three assistant coaches would leave with him. Farke had been in the job for only seven weeks after signing in January and had yet to oversee a game.