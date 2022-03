By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milestone wins are nice, but in 14 years of coaching in the NHL, Peter DeBoer has come to appreciate the monumental victories a bit more. Tuesday night he enjoyed both. DeBoer earned his 500th career coaching win as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. San Jose was one of DeBoer’s coaching stops.