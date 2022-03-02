Cambridge’s triple-double lifts Vandy past A&M in SEC opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Cambridge had the first triple-double in school history, Iyana Moore scored 14 of her 18 points in the first quarter and Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 85-69 in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, bringing the coaching career of Hall of Famer Gary Blair to an end. Brinae Alexander led Vanderbilt with 23 points, 18 in the second half. Cambridge, a Nashville native, had 13 points and career-highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists, plus four steals. The 13th-seeded Commodores were 12 of 15 in the first quarter with Moore, a freshman, going 5 of 7, including 3 of 5 behind the arc. The 12th-seeded Aggies were 4 of 13. Vanderbilt faces fifth-seeded Florida in the second round on Thursday.