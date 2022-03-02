Bishop leads Montana State to 69-53 win over Southern Utah

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop scored 28 points Tuesday to lead Montana State to a 69-53 win over Southern Utah, giving the Bobcats at least a share of the Big Sky Conference regular season men’s basketball title. Bishop made 9-of-14 shots from the field, all nine of his free throws and had two assists. The Bobcats led 31-20 at halftime against the Thunderbirds, who had been averaging nearly 80 points per game. John Knight III led Southern Utah with 12 points and four assists. Montana State, which last won the Big Sky title 20 years ago, can claim the league title outright with a win over Sacramento State on Thursday.