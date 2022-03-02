Anderson, Sabres beat Maple Leafs 5-1 to snap 6-game skid

TORONTO (AP) — Craig Anderson made 29 saves, Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson scored in the second period and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday night to end a six-game losing streak. Jacob Bryson, Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo also scored to help Buffalo finish off a five-game trip. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres improved to 17-30-8 — nine points ahead of last-place Montreal. Rasmus Sandin scored for Toronto, and Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots. The Maple Leafs had won three in a row. Third in the Atlantic, they fell to 35-15-4.