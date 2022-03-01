US defender John Brooks to leave Wolfsburg at end of season

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — United States defender John Brooks has said he will leave Wolfsburg at the end of the current German season. The 29-year-old Brooks has been with Wolfsburg since 2017. He has made 136 appearances across all competitions. He says he wants a new challenge. Brooks has played 45 times for the U.S. national team. Wolfsburg played in the group stage of the Champions League this season for the first time since 2015-16 but has been mired in the lower half of the Bundesliga table and is currently 12th.