Russia excluded from skating as sporting sanctions increase

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia has been excluded from all international ice skating events as sporting sanctions continue to mount following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The International Skating Union’s decision pushes Russia out of another sport which is hugely popular at home. The ISU says no athletes from Russia or Belarus “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in its events until further notice. Russian competitors and teams have also been barred from international competitions in sports including soccer and hockey. The moves are backed by the International Olympic Committee.