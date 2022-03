YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Kahliel Spear had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead five Robert Morris players in double figures as the Colonials narrowly beat Youngstown State 77-73 in the first round of the Horizon League Tourney. Enoch Cheeks and Kam Farris added 12 points apiece for the Colonials on Tuesday night. Matt Mayers and Michael Green III chipped in 10 points each. Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with 25 points and six rebounds.