No. 4 Duke rolls by Pitt 86-56 in Coach K’s final road game

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freshman guard Trevor Keels scored a career-high 27 points, Paolo Banchero added 21 and Duke clinched at least a share of its 13th Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title under Mike Krzyzewski with an 86-56 win over Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3) wasted little time making sure Krzyzewski would pick up his ACC-record 201st road win, taking a 13-point lead before the game was four minutes old and cruising. John Hugley led Pitt with 19 points. The Panthers were never in it while losing their third straight.