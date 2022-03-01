No. 2 Arizona throttles No. 16 USC to win Pac-12 title

DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points and Kerr Kriisa added 18 to help No. 2 Arizona wrap up its first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title in four seasons with a 91-71 rout of No. 16 Southern California. Justin Kier scored 12 points as the Wildcats (26-3, 16-2) rebounded from an out-of-character double digit loss at Colorado over the weekend.. Max Agbonkpolo scored 14 points, while Drew Petersen and Chevez Goodwin had 10 points each as the second-place Trojans (25-5, 14-5) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.