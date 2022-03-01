New global supercross series announced for 2022 season

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

A new global supercross series has received backing from an Abu Dhabi-based wealth fund that should have SX Global up and running next year. Mubadala Capital announced a $50 million investment in Australia-based SX Global. The series plans five events next season between September and November of 2022. SX Global in 2023 expects to begin its season in June and complement the Monster Energy Supercross series. The U.S. indoor series runs through May, although most top American riders then shift to the AMA National Outdoor season. That means there will likely be conflicts for top riders, who are typically American.