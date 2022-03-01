National champ Georgia hires Searels to coach offensive line

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — National champion Georgia added another familiar face to its football coaching staff with the hiring of Stacy Searels to oversee the offensive line. Searels is a 30-year coaching veteran who spent the last three seasons as North Carolina’s offensive line coach. He previously coached at Georgia from 2007-10 under Mark Richt, also taking the title of running game coordinator. Searels replaces Matt Luke, who unexpectedly stepped down last week saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. Head coach Kirby Smart has also added former Georgia assistants Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo to his staff.