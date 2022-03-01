Injuries to Garland, guards threaten to wreck Cavs’ season

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season has taken another strange turn. All-Star point guard Darius Garland has been slowed for weeks by a nagging back injury that could affect him the rest of the way. Garland missed his third straight game and eighth overall on Monday night. Garland’s injury is the most notable but not the only one for the Cavs, who are missing their top five guards. General manager Mike Gansey said the team was OK with Garland taking part in recent All-Star weekend activities despite his injury. The Cavs are fifth in the Eastern Conference. They host Charlotte on Wednesday.