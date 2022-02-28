No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren had 23 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left as 12th-ranked Texas Tech finished undefeated at home with a 73-68 win over Kansas State. The 23-7 Red Raiders have won 21 consecutive home games, including all 18 this season. There were nine ties and eight lead changes in the second half. The last lead change came on the jumper by Warren. Bryson Williams added 19 points for the Red Raiders. Mike McGuirl had 18 points for 14-15 Kansas State.