Johnson leaving US system in place as next Ryder Cup captain

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Johnson has been formally introduced as the 30th captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He doesn’t plan big changes to a formula that worked the last time. The Americans are coming off a record romp over Europe at Whistling Straits last September. Johnson says the American team is sticking with the formula of six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks. He also is keeping the points system the same for making the team. Johnson is tasked with ending 30 years without the United States having won the Ryder Cup in Europe. The 2023 matches are at Marco Simone in Italy.