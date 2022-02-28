Granada and Cádiz draw in game marked by fan’s racist insult

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Granada and Cádiz have drawn 0-0 in a Spanish league match marked by a fan racially insulting a player. A fan behind one of the goals at Granada’s stadium was seen on the television broadcast making what appeared to be gestures imitating a monkey as Cádiz player Carlos Akapo passed by while returning to the bench after being substituted in the second half. Akapo stopped for a moment after noticing what happened and said a few words to the fan, who repeated the gesture. Another fan in front of the man who insulted Akapo apparently asked him to stop provoking the player.