Fultz scores 10 in return, helps Magic beat Pacers 119-103

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and eight Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 119-103. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists for the Pacers, and Buddy Hield added 18 points. The game marked the return of Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who tore his left ACL almost 14 months ago. Fultz had 10 points and six assists in 16 minutes, leaving the game with the Magic up by 16 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.