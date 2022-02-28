Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

CORVALLIS

Michael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in overtime and Washington State handed Oregon State its 15th straight loss 103-97. Flowers sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12 Conference), who trailed 48-37 at halftime. Washington State grabbed its first lead since midway through the first half, 72-71, on a Flowers 3-pointer with 6:30 remaining. Dashawn Davis and Dexter Akanno sank 3s on Oregon State’s next two possessions and the Beavers (3-25, 1-17) stayed in front until Tyrell Roberts hit the first of two free throws for WSU with 15 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 84. Gueye scored on a layup off the OT tip and the Cougars never trailed again.