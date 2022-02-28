5-time Olympic medalist Jansrud to retire from ski racing

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Five-time Olympic medalist Kjetil Jansrud will end his ski racing career at home in Norway on Saturday. The 36-year-old Jansrud says he will finish at the course where he got the first of his 23 World Cup wins. Jansrud says he’s “very glad I get to choose to retire in Kvitfjell.” Jansrud retires weeks after unexpectedly recovering from a knee injury to compete at the Beijing Olympics. He took gold in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and also won two silvers and two bronzes since 2010.