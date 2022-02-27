White scores 21, No. 14 Houston beats SMU 75-61

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 21 points and nine rebounds and Josh Carlton added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 14 Houston to a 75-61 win over SMU. Taze Moore chipped in 11 points, and Jamal Shead finished with 10 points and 11 assists for Houston. The Cougars had a 48-30 advantage in points in the paint, shot 45% and held a 49-25 advantage in rebounds in their fourth straight win. Kendric Davis scored 19 points, and Michael Weathers scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs. Houston has a two-game lead over the Mustangs for first place in the American Athletic Conference heading into the final week of the regular season.