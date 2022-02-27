Soucek gives West Ham 1-0 win over Wolves in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Tomas Soucek has boosted West Ham’s push for a Champions League spot by clinching a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton. Michail Antonio played in Soucek and he tapped in the only goal in the 59th minute. West Ham had slipped down to sixth in the league before the game but bounced back against Bruno Lage’s side to move above Arsenal into fifth place. Manchester United is only two points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. Wolves is five points behind West Ham in eighth place.