Raffl scores twice, leads Stars past struggling Sabres 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Raffl scored twice to end a 16-game goalless streak and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2. Raffl scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period and added his sixth of the season late in the second period. Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have points in seven of their last nine games. Tage Thompson and Cody Eakin scored for the Sabres, who have lost six straight. Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots.