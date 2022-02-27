Mikesell, Sheldon lead No. 17 Ohio State women past MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points, Jacy Sheldon added 13 points and 10 assists, and No. 17 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 61-55 on Sunday in a Big Ten regular-season finale.Mikesell and Sheldon were the only Ohio State players in double figures but they received a boost from the bench which scored 22 points. Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 19 points. She was 4 for 21 from the field but made all 10 of her free throws. Taiyier Parks scored 15 points off the bench. Tamara Farquhar had 10 points and 22 rebounds. Ten of her rebounds were offensive.