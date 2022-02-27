McLaughlin wins 1st IndyCar race in St. Pete season opener

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Scott McLaughlin got his first IndyCar Series victory in the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. McLaughlin is the three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion but struggled as an IndyCar rookie last season. He has made qualifying a priority and started from pole Sunday. He led 49 of the 100 laps but had to hold off reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou over the closing laps to secure the victory. Palou finished second and Will Power finished third to put two Team Penske drivers on the podium.