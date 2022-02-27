Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool has won its first domestic final in a decade after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup. All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted. The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley where there was a pre-match show of solidarity to the people of Ukraine after the invasion by Russia. Kepa had been brought off the bench as a penalties specialist just as the clock hit 120 minutes at the end of extra time, replacing Edouard Mendy whose saves had kept the final locked at 0-0.