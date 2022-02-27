Bucs Pro Bowl OL Ali Marpet announces retirement at age 28

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet caught the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off guard Sunday, announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 28. A second-round draft pick out of tiny Hobart College in 2015, Marpet became a starter at right guard as a rookie. He transitioned to center the following season and later settled in at left guard, where he helped the 2020 Bucs win the Super Bowl and was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Marpet announced the decision on Instagram. He did not give a reason for the surprising move.