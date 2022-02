MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 23 points as Montana turned back Montana State 80-74. Brandon Whitney had 17 points for the Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Bishop scored a season-high 27 points for the Bobcats (21-7, 13-4). Jubrile Belo added 21 points and 16 rebounds.