Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:26 PM

Tkachuk, Toffoli lead Flames to 7-3 win over Wild

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3. Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gudbranson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored to help Calgary bounce back from a 7-1 loss at Vancouver on Thursday night that snapped a 10-game winning streak. The Flames have won 11 straight at home, tying the franchise record set in the 2015-16 season. Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots to improve to 24-11-5 this season. Frederick Gaudreau, Nick Bjugstad and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota, which has lost three straight and five of six. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 28 saves.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content