Ronaldo, Fernandes frustrated as Man U held 0-0 by Watford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post and his Manchester United teammates wasted a slew of other great chances in a 0-0 draw with Watford in the Premier League. United stayed in fourth place but gave renewed hope to its rivals for the final Champion League qualification spot by failing to beat a team in the relegation zone. Ronaldo hit the post and had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside in a one-sided first half that also saw Bruno Fernandes squander a one-on-one chance and miscue a volley wide from point-blank range. United is two points clear of fifth-place Arsenal, which has now played three games fewer.