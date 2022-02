NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 28 points as Illinois State routed Indiana State 86-66. Howard Fleming Jr. added 20 points for the Redbirds (12-19, 5-13 Missouri Valley Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Zach Hobbs had 15 points for the Sycamores (11-19, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to five games.