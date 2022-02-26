No. 9 Iowa State pulls away from Texas Tech, 71-55

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and grabbed a dozen rebounds as the Iowa State Cyclones (24-4, 13-3 Big 12) beat Texas Tech 71-55 and assured themselves at least a share of the conference lead heading into a Monday showdown with Baylor. Taylah Thomas led Tech (10-17, 3-13) with 16 points. Tech took a brief 35-33 lead in the third quarter, before Joens ignited a 14-2 Cyclones run with a 3-pointer. The Red Raiders have lost 10 of their last 11 games.